By Trend

The reforms being carried out in Azerbaijan will serve to rendering even better legal assistance to citizens, Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Zakir Garalov said.

Garalov made the remarks at the international conference entitled "Strong and authoritative advocacy - the present challenges" in Baku, which is jointly organized by the Azerbaijani Bar Association and the German Society for International Cooperation within the events dedicated to 100th anniversary of Azerbaijani Advocacy, Trend reports on Oct. 4.

“The important work has been recently carried out in the country to modernize the judicial system and improve the institution of the legal profession,” he added.

Garalov stressed that the reforms in all spheres, which aim to ensure sustainable progress of the country, have created the conditions for the development of the judicial system and for beginning of a new stage.

"The ongoing progressive reforms will serve to organize the work of the institution of the legal profession in accordance with the requirements of the modern period and international standards and render even better legal assistance to citizens."

Garalov added that the expansion of the work of the Bar Association to render legal assistance to the citizens who are in need of state care will support the country’s socially-oriented policy.

