By Trend

New Azerbaijani Constitution has the basis for radical change in legal status of the advocacy, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President for Work with Law Enforcement Bodies and Military Issues – Head of the Department of the Presidential Administration Fuad Alasgarov said.

Alasgarov made the remarks at the international conference entitled "Strong and authoritative advocacy - the present challenges" in Baku through the joint organization of the Azerbaijani Bar Association and the German Society for International Cooperation within the anniversary events in connection with the legal profession, Trend reports on Oct. 4.

story will be updated

