By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports on Sept. 27 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The ministers discussed the current cooperation relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus, as well as the perspectives of enhancing the existing relations.

The sides had an exchange over the Non-Aligned Movement Summit to be held in Baku Oct. 25-26, preparatory work in the run-up of the summit and the chairmanship of Azerbaijan in the movement during the coming three years.

The sides also discussed the issues related to cooperation within the Eastern Partnership program of the European Union.

