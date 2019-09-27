By Trend

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Robert Malley, the President of the International Crisis Group within the framework of 74th Session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

At the meeting a broad exchange took place over the regional security issues.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov informed R.Malley on the settlement process of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, including the latest meeting between the Foreign Ministers with mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs. The necessity of the resolution of the conflict based on the norms and principles of international law, Helsinki Final Act, the decisions of international organizations, including primarily the UN Security Council resolutions and in the framework of the inviolability of international borders and territorial integrity of states, as well as elimination of the occupation factor and return of the displaced persons to their homes were emphasized.

