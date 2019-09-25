By Trend

Special Forces have fulfilled special fire exercises using automatic rifles, pistols, sniper rifles and single-use grenade launchers within the scope of the Caucasian Eagle - 2019 Exercises that are held in Baku in accordance with the agreement reached by the Defense Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Georgia, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the shooting conducted by the mixed firing groups, the Special Forces have demonstrated high professionalism and successfully completed the assigned tasks.

