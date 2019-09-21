By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to His Highness Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, it is my pleasure to extend my sincerest congratulations to you and through you to all the people of your country on the occasion of Saudi National Day,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health and happiness, and the brotherly people of Saudi Arabia everlasting peace and prosperity.”

