By Trend

Azerbaijani MPs Malahat Ibrahimgizi and Kamran Bayramov leave for Switzerland on Sept. 16 to participate in the event of the Geneva Center for Security Sector Governance, Trend reports.

MPs will take part in a seminar entitled “Parliamentary control over the East European and Central Asian security sector” and express their attitude in the exchange of views from the position of Azerbaijan.

The visit will end on September 19.

