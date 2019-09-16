By Trend

Azerbaijan`s Elite Horse & Polo Club has won 7th Arena Polo World Cup held in Baku.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, president of Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation Elchin Guliyev, Deputy Secretary General of National Olymic Committee, Vice President of Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation Azer Aliyev, president of World Polo Reto Gaudenzi and others watched the final.

The Azerbaijani team claimed the title after beating Los Nocheros Polo Club Münster 15-4 in the final.

German Los Nocheros Polo Club Münster won the second, while Swiss Evviva Polo Club St. Moritz took the third, and Russian Planernaya Polo Club Moscow team took the fourth places respectively.

The tournament took place at Elite Horse & Polo Club.

