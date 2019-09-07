By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Jair Bolsonaro, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and all the people of your country on the occasion of the Independence Day of Brazil,” Ilham Aliyev said.

“I believe that the development of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Brazil will continue to serve the benefit of our peoples. On this joyous day, I wish you the best of health, success in your endeavours, and the friendly people of Brazil lasting peace and prosperity.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz