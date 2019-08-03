By Trend

At the invitation of Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has left for Moscow on August 2, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Within the scope of the visit, Minister of Defense will attend the opening ceremony of the International Army Games-2019 on August 3 and will watch the first run of the Azerbaijani tank crew in the first stage of the "Tank Biathlon" contest.

---

