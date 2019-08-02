By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The crews of the naval ships of the Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Navy, the Naval Forces of Iran and the Naval Forces of Kazakhstan, who have arrived in Baku to participate in the Sea Cup-2019 contest within the International Army Games-2019, are ready for the competition.

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message that during the contest, military seamen will compete in such stages as "Artillery firings", "Ship damage control and rescue training" and "Maritime training."

Representatives of the Armed Forces of Turkey, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates will attend the Sea Cup-2019 contest as an observer.

An organizational meeting for the referees of the contest was held in Baku on August 1.

During the event, field referees and the secretariat of the panel of judges were presented, representatives were appointed to confirm the correctness of the decisions to be taken by field referees, and members of the technical commission were selected.

Then the arbiter instructed the members of the technical commission and field referees.

“Sea Cup-2019” contest consists of three stages: the use of the ship on purpose with the implementation of artillery firing, fight for the survivability of the ship and competition for maritime and rescue training.

Each team consists of 65 people, of which 60 people are the crew of the ship and five people are the coaching group.

Before the start for the execution of each episode by the ship, the captain will report on the readiness and serviceability of the equipment for the execution of the episode.

If the ship is unavailable and it is impossible to eliminate the defect within 30 minutes, the ship is removed from the episode.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani tankers participating in the “Tank Biathlon” contest in Russia within the International Army Games-2019, have inspected the combat vehicles at their disposal.

Crews of tanks and technical support groups checked the technical condition of the tanks, engines, control and communications systems.

The teams fired on the standard armament of the tanks.

As a result of the draw, the Azerbaijani tank crew will begin competitions on August 3. As many as 23 teams will participate in the contest. The final relay will take place on August 17.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani snipers participating in the "Sniper Frontier" contest in Belurus within the International Army Games-2019, have conducted the adjustment fire from the weapons to achieve shooting accuracy.

During the preparation for the contest, the international teams got acquainted with the features, locations of the competitions, bounds for conducting fire and combat training exercises, as well as the infrastructure of the training base of the shooting ground.

The snipers passed a medical check-up and were instructed on the observance of safety regulations for getting admission to participate in the competition.

