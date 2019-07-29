As a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Azermarka under the Ministry of Transport, Communication and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan commissioned a 60 Gepik commemorative postal stamp on Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of the 150th Birth Anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi.

The commemorative stamp was officially released by Ambassador of India, Mr. B. Vanlalvawna and Director of Azermarka, Ms. Leyla Gulaliyeva in an event in Baku on July 26, 2019.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Vanlalvawna thanked the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technology and Azermarka for bestowing a great honour on Mahatma Gandhi by releasing a postal stamp to mark the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. He said that this kind gesture of the Azerbaijani government will reinforce the strong historical and cultural bonds that exist between India and Azerbaijan. Director of Azermarka, Ms. Leyla Gulaliyeva, said that Azerbaijan is happy to join the 90 other countries which have released postal stamps on Mahatma Gandhi.

The stamp releasing event was attended by over 100 people, including diplomatic community, Azerbaijani government officials, members of the civil society and members of the Indian community in Baku. The First Day covers were distributed among the guests. During the event, a video of ‘Incredible India – the Land of Gandhi’ and a video song of Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite Bhajan “Vaishnav Jan To” sung by Azerbaijani singer Mr. Tofig Aliyev were shown. An Indian classical dance by Azerbaijani dancer Ms. Solmaz added colour to the event.

Earlier, the Embassy of India organized a painting exhibition on Mahatma Gandhi, cycling event and a tree planting event as part of the on-going celebrations of the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Various organs of the Government of Azerbaijan have been extending assistance in organising all these events.

---

