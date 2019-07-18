By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijan's Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with Javad Jahangirzadeh, Ambassador of Iran to Azerbaijan on July 18.

Stressing the important role of the meetings of the heads of two states in the development of Azerbaijani-Iranian relations, Hasanov noted that cooperation in the military field is also developing successfully.

He appreciated the joint participation of seamen of Azerbaijan and Iran in the contest “Sea Cup 2019”, which will be held as part of the Army International Games 2019 in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan as a contribution to ensuring the safety of the Caspian Sea.

Azerbaijan and Iran are two neighboring countries that have had long-standing relations, and today they continue to improve mutual ties. In this context, the two states have established the Joint Working Group on Military Cooperation between the Defense Ministries of the two counties and Armed Forces Logistics, and its first meeting was held in Baku on October 24.

In turn, Jahangirzadeh noted that the development of cooperation between the two countries in the military field is an important factor in ensuring regional security.

The parties exchanged views on expanding cooperation in the military field and organizing mutual visits of military representatives of the two countries.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran, the prospects for the development of relations in the military-technical, military-educational and military-medical fields, as well as regional problems.

The Armed Forces of the two neighboring countries have many times showed their great skills at various international military exercises. The military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran is of great importance, as it will improve the state of the two countries' Armed Forces, their combat readiness, as well as the security in the region.

