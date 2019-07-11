By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless weather is expected in Baku. The south wind will be replaced by north-west wind in the evening.

Temperature will be from +21°C to +25°C at night and +30°C+35°C in the daytime in Absheron and +23°C to +25°C at night and +33°C+35°C in the daytime in Baku.

Air pressure will be 749 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 60-70%,

Weather conditions on Absheron beaches, south wind will be followed with north-west wind on northern beaches in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba.

The sea water temperature will be +23-24°C, while +24-25°C on south beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh).

The weather will be mainly dry in the country's regions. However, lightning and rain are expected in some northern and western regions during the day. Torrential rain will be observed in some places. Hail predicted. West wind will occasionally intensify in some places during the daytime.

Temperature will be from +20°C to +25°C at night, from +32°C to +37°C in the daytime, in mountains from +12°C to + 17°C at night, and from +20°C to +25°C in the daytime.

