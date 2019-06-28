By Trend

The flag-bearer group of the Azerbaijan Army is in on a visit to Minsk to participate in the military parade dedicated to the Independence Day of the Republic of Belarus to be held on July 3, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Azerbaijani servicemen started to train together with the parade squads of other countries.

The parade squads of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation, as well as the People’s Liberation Army of China, will take part in the military parade along with the flag-bearer group of the Azerbaijan Army.

