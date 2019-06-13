By Trend

Those who in the first years of Azerbaijan’s independence put the country face to face with the threat of disintegration, today, by slandering the reality, are trying to create false ideas among Azerbaijan’s youth that aren’t relevant to the country, deputy prime minister, Deputy Chairman - Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party Ali Ahmadov said, Trend reports June 13.

Ahmadov stressed that a phased development is underway in Azerbaijan.

“The life of people has considerably changed and continues to change,” he said. “We are standing on the threshold of further great development. This year President Ilham Aliyev signed many orders to improve the living conditions of citizens. The agenda of the Azerbaijani government includes further improving the social well-being of people.”

