Azerbaijan and Serbia continue cooperation in the fields of mutual interest. The two countries have held ministerial political consultations in the capital of Serbia, Belgrade.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Ramiz Hasanov and Political Director of the Serbian Foreign Ministry, Zoran Vujic, held the consultations, Azerbaijani MFA said in a message.

The parties discussed the prospects of mutual cooperation and support of each other in the framework of international organizations. They also held a broad exchange of views on issues of the bilateral and multilateral agenda.

Hasanov and Vujic also touched on issues of economic cooperation during the consultations.

The sides stressed that a joint action plan for a strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Serbia would contribute to the development of relations.

"Baku and Belgrade have 31 interstate agreements and also consider a package of new documents," Azerbaijani MFA noted.

Hasanov and Vujic said that the activities of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation and organization of business forums will give an additional impetus to the fruitful use of the rich potential for the bilateral cooperation development.

The sides stressed that regional and international energy and transport projects implemented on the initiative and with support of Azerbaijan, in particular, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline, South Gas Corridor and its components TANAP and TAP, North-South and East-West transport corridors.

It was noted that Baku International Sea Trade Port and Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway play an important role in Europe’s energy security and in turning Azerbaijan into an international transport hub.

Hasanov and Vujic also exchanged views on the negotiation process on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the Kosovo and Metohija issues. In addition, they discussed the latest events taking place in the region.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia were established on August 21, 1997. Over all these years, the countries have been successfully cooperating within international organizations and enjoyed sustainable development of ties in many spheres, such as political, economic, scientific, cultural and humanitarian fields.

Serbia is interested in the operation of Azerbaijani companies in the country. Serbia has previously stated that Azerbaijan can invest in the country’s any sphere and Serbia is ready to provide Azerbaijani companies with various privileges, preferences and subsidies in the amount of 15 to 20 percent depending on the amount of investments.

