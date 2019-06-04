By Trend

President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of Ramadan.

President Ilham Aliyev said:

"I sincerely congratulate you on the blessed holiday of Ramadan and convey my best wishes to each of you. Ramadan, which calls for good, unity, spiritual perfection and renewal of the essence of human spirit, is the dearest month for Muslims around the world.

The month of Ramadan, which gives believers the joy of spiritual and moral greatness, moral purity, feelings of mercy and solidarity thanks to fasting, is significant by the fact that the holy Quran, the treasury of divine wisdom, was sent during this month. On the days of Ramadan, our believers obtain the opportunity to adequately fulfill their duty of conscience to the Almighty and feel the advantages of spiritual wealth.

Azerbaijan as an integral part of Islamic civilization has contributed to the cultural heritage of mankind and brought up great scientists and thinkers. Islam and the peace-lovingness, tolerance, equality, fraternity and other values arising from its essence have played a crucial role in creating an atmosphere of tolerance, unity and harmony in society, and asserting the ideas of multiculturalism and humanism.

Dear brothers and sisters!

Prayers for the peace and well-being of our people are offered everywhere in our country on these days, and a tribute is paid to the immortal memory of our martyrs. I believe that your prayers and wishes during the days of this sacred holiday will be accepted by the Lord and the Almighty will not spare his mercy for our people.

Once again, I heartily congratulate you and all our compatriots living outside our country. I wish your families happiness and your homes abundance and prosperity. Happy Ramadan!"

---

