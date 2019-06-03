By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Fully owned by the government of Azerbaijan, Azercosmos is the only satellite operator in the Caucasus. Having launched Azerspace-1, the first-ever satellite of Azerbaijan, on February 8, 2013, the company provides highly reliable satellite-based communication services to enterprise and government customers for DTH, voice, video, data and mobile applications.

In January-April Azercosmos exported satellite and telecommunication services worth $13.7 million to 18 countries. This is stated in the export review by the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication.

According to the information, the profit of Azercosmos from the export of satellite and telecommunications services (Azerspace-1) in April amounted to $6 million or 89 percent of the company's total export earnings. Azercosmos exported to the U.S., Malaysia, France, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates.

It is noteworthy that Azercosmos took over the rights to operate and commercialize Azersky, high resolution (1.5m imagery products) optical Earth observation satellite, and entered into the commercial business of Earth observation services, including geo-Information services in December 2014.

Generally, with its high-skilled personnel and advanced technical capacity, Azercosmos has succeeded in becoming one of the driving forces of the ICT sector both in the country and region during the short period since its inception.

Its resources allow the company to be well-equipped and hence handle emerging technologies along with creating an added value for the population that is beyond the reach of the terrestrial networks in benefiting from the satellite-based services.

Strategic development plans of the company include enhancing the coverage area and spectrum of services. For this purpose, on 25 September 2018, Azercosmos launched its second telecommunications satellite Azerspace-2 in a geostationary orbit of 45 degrees East longitude.

