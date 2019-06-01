By Trend

One of the units of the missile and artillery troops of the Azerbaijani army stationed in the frontal zone conducted live firing of Msta-S self-propelled howitzers, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Full-size targets imitating military equipment and engineering fortifications of a conditional enemy, installed at different distances, were destroyed during the shooting.

During the conditional combat, the crews also practiced positions and getting target coordinates during conditional combat.

---

