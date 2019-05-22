By Trend

The issue of journalist Fuad Abbasov’s detention by officers of the Police Department of the Russian Interior Ministry of the city of Khimki is under control of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia, Trend reports with reference to the embassy.

On the instructions of Azerbaijani Ambassador Polad Bulbuloglu on May 20, the consular officers met with Abbasov in the temporary detention center for foreigners in the city of Korolev of the Moscow region.

“The embassy is taking all necessary measures regarding this case, which has caused great public concern,” the embassy states.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz