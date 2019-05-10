By Laman Ismayilova

IDEA Public Association has launched the "Urban Ecology" project aimed at preserving and returning the fauna species inherent in the urban environment and widespread in the past.

With the participation of Leyla Aliyeva, the Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder of the IDEA Public Association, 20 squirrels were released into the green zone on the territory of the Baku Cycle Park as part of the project.

Along with multilateral efforts to preserve wildlife, extensive measures are being taken at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva to protect species belonging to the urban environment. Thus, IDEA Animal Care Center operates in Baku, whose work is aimed at protecting street animals; special houses for cats are being established in the city, etc.

The "Urban Ecology" project provides for the enrichment of Baku and its surrounding public places with animals and birds that can live quietly and multiply in urban environments, as well as a series of consistent measures to preserve these species.

The main objective of these efforts is to create harmony and consolidate a closer and healthy connection between citizens and the environment.

In the past, squirrels and parrots lived in the urban environment of Baku; they were not afraid of people in parks and other green areas. However, due to environmental problems at the end of the last century, their number declined sharply.

As a result of the extensive landscaping and gardening work carried out in the country in recent years, in particular, thanks to the efforts of the IDEA Public Union, illegal logging in Baku was reduced, countless new trees were planted, and favorable conditions were created for the return of many species of fauna to the city.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz