By Trend

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus – First Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General Oleg Belokonev, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The sides expressed gratification with the results of joint activities in the military, military-technical and military-educational fields between Azerbaijan and Belarus, as well as the importance of developing cooperation in these spheres.

The sides positively assessed the provision of the Azerbaijani Army with various military products produced by enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Belarus envisaged for all types of troops.

The sides discussed a wide range of issues of military-technical cooperation and determined the directions for the implementation of new big projects aimed at increasing the combat capability of the Azerbaijani Army.

