By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy weather is expected in Baku at night. It will be intensive in some places on May 4 night. Mist will be observed in the morning.North-west wind will blow.

Temperature will be from +13°C to +16°C at night and +20°C+25°C in the daytime in Absheron and +14°C to +16°C at night and +23°C+25°C in the daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Air pressure will be 758 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 65-75% at night, 50-55% in the daytime.

Rainless weather is expected in some country's regions. Hail is also predicted. Mist will be observed in some places at night and in the morning. West wind will intensify.

Temperature will be from +12°C to +17°C at night, from +27°C to +32°C in the daytime, in mountains from +8°C to + 13°C at night, and from +15°C to +20°C in the daytime.

The weak and moderate hesitation of meteorological factors in the Absheron peninsula is generally favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

