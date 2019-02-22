By Trend

Azerbaijan plans to modernize its forest management system and the national forestry policy, said Sadig Salmanov, head of unit of the Forest Development Department at the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Trend reports.

According to Salmanov, nine globally applied criteria for the sustainable use of forests were taken as the basis during the development of the goals and strategic priorities of the new National Forest Program.

Salmanov noted that the National Program provides a ten-year period covering the years of 2020-2030. The program will be implemented in two five-year-long stages.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz