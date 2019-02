By Trend

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ratified the agreement on cooperation and development of education in the field of military healthcare with Azerbaijan, Trend reports via Turkish media outlet "Resmi Gazete".

The agreement on cooperation in the field of military healthcare with Azerbaijan was signed on Dec. 19, 2018 and entered into force on Feb. 21, 2019.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz