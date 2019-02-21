By Trend

Executive Power of Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi region received appeals regarding damage inflicted to nearly 3,000 houses and facilities in the region as a result of the recent earthquake, Chief Architect of the Shamakhi Executive Power Rustam Aliyev told Trend Feb. 21.

He said that 2,043 houses were damaged in the city itself.

“On the basis of the received appeals, 1,954 houses in the city were inspected,” he added. “The commission continues to inspect the houses. According to the commission’s conclusion, 132 of the houses inspected so far are in emergency state, 526 need to be restored, 727 are in need of repair. The commission found the state of 569 houses as satisfactory.”

Aliyev noted that the commission began to inspect the houses on the basis of the appeals received from villages.

“There were appeals from the villages regarding almost 1,000 houses,” he said.

On Feb. 5-6, five earthquakes were recorded in various regions of Azerbaijan. An earthquake was recorded on Feb. 5 at 23:31 (GMT+4), 11 km southwest of the Pirgulu station, in the territory of Ismayilli region According to the Republican Seismic Survey Center, the earthquake was felt at its epicenter at a magnitude of 6 and 3-5 in its vicinity. Destruction has been mainly reported in the Shamakhi region.

A magnitude 3 earthquake was recorded on Feb. 6 at 02:34 (GMT +4), 8 km southwest of the Pirgulu station in the territory of the Ismayilli region, with another being recorded at 04:25 (GMT +4). No casualties have been reported.

