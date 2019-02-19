By Trend

Some individuals ascribe to themselves the steps taken by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to deceive the country’s people, Azerbaijani MP Siyavush Novruzov said on Feb. 19.

Novruzov made the remarks at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament.

He said that President Aliyev has been talking about reforms ever since being elected.

"The programs ensuring people’s welfare have been prepared in some cities,” he said. “However, some narrow-minded individuals tend to deceive people and attribute to themselves the steps taken by the president."

“These individuals were once engaged in plundering the Azerbaijani budget,” he said.

Novruzov also said that as a result of the policy pursued by President Aliyev, processing enterprises are being opened, big programs are being implemented, reforms are being carried out in tax and customs bodies.

“Citizens positively assess these steps,” he added. “This is not the result of someone’s rallies. Those, who hold the rallies, do not want these projects to be implemented.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz