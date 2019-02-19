By Trend

A delegation of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defence Industry is visiting the UAE to take part in the 14th International Defense Exhibition and Conference IDEX-2019, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

The exhibition included meetings of the delegation with the heads and representatives of Turkey’s MKEK company, Russia’s JSC Rosoboronexport, Serbia’s Yugoimport–SDPR, UAE’s Mobile Land Systems and Tawazun, and Saudi Arabia’s Military Industries Corporation. Negotiations were held during the meetings on the development of cooperation in the military-technical sphere and the export of military products produced in Azerbaijan.

The IDEX exhibition is held under the patronage of the UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan with the support of the Ministry of Defence of the UAE.

The exhibition will be open until February 21.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz