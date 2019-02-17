By Trend

As part of the 55th Munich Security Conference, Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan - Elmar Mammadyarov and Chingiz Aydarbekov discussed preparations for the Turkic Council summit, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Feb. 16.

Touching upon the issues of cooperation within the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-speaking states (Turkic Council), the ministers noted the importance of further developing ties in the trade, economic and tourism spheres among the participating countries.

The parties also noted the relations of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, stressed the importance of further strengthening bilateral relations in all areas, and exchanged views on regional issues and topics of mutual interest.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz