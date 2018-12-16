By Trend

The charity fair “Cold hands - warm heart” which has become a tradition and been held by “Nargis Fund” for 6 years on the eve of New Year will bring joy to hundreds of children this year.

As the company that has realized numerous projects towards a defense of future generation, as well as protection of their rights during its operation, Azercell will give support to this charity event to be held till January 6th. The customers buying new smartphones from the Azercell’s stand will be able to choose 1000 on-net minutes or unlimited internet package for 1 month.

The concept of the charity fair organized by "Amapola Exclusive Events" will be different from the previous ones and will become more memorable. Attendants will be able to get New Year presents, souvenirs, books, clothes from the 47 small houses made on Fountain Square, have tea, coffee, different kinds of hot and cold drinks and taste a number of snacks.

The funds raised from the fair will traditionally be contributed to the treatment and surgery of children suffering from various diseases. Children from orphanages who are the main guests of the event will enjoy entertaining programs, interesting performances and the presents from sponsors. For more information about daily news on the charity fair “Cold hands - warm heart” please visit www.nargisfund.com or official social network resources of the fund.

Notably, during its 22-year operation, Azercell has implemented various social projects oriented to children’s welfare, such as “De! Dildən-dilə, eldən-elə”, poetry and story competition, “Draw” asphalt art contest, “Every child needs a family”, “They also look forward to presents”, Children Hotline, Child Paralympic Committee, Mobile Dental Clinics, Mobile Eye Clinic, Universal Protection for secure Internet Use, “Universal Protection”, “Protection for Android” and “Parental Control”. The company, which is distinguished for the projects towards protection of child rights and their defense, will further continue its activity in this field.

