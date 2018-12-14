By Trend

The 5th Inter Parliamentary Union Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians kicked off in Baku, Trend reports on Dec. 14.

Before the conference, the participants visited the Alley of Martyrs, revering the memory of national heroes who died for Azerbaijan’s independence.

Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ogtay Asadov, Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Gabriela Cuevas Barron, as well as other foreign and local guests are taking part in the conference.

Various sessions were held during the two-day conference.

---

