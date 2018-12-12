By Trend

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will visit Baku Dec. 14 to attend the 39th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), hosted by the Chairmanship-in-Office of Azerbaijan, Turkish Foreign Ministry told Trend.

During the meeting, BSEC’s recent activities in areas such as transport, information and communication technologies, energy, environment, customs, SMEs, combating organized crime, agriculture and culture will be evaluated, according to the ministry.

Turkey, a founding member of BSEC, hosts the Organization’s Secretariat in Istanbul.

Turkey attaches importance to the work of BSEC, which not only contributes to enhancing economic cooperation among the BSEC Member States, but also to cultivating a culture of dialogue and promoting stability in the region, the ministry said.

In this context, Turkey will continue its efforts to increase the efficiency of BSEC in the period ahead, the ministry noted.

