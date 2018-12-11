By Trend

Jacques Chirac respected and admired Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Jean-Francois Mancel, President of the Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in France, told Trend, on the occasion of the 15th death anniversary of Heydar Aliyev.

“Heydar Aliyev built close relationships with two French presidents, Francois Mitterrand and Jacques Chirac, between his country and ours, which included culture, education and economy that continues today,” he said.

Mancel pointed out that Jacques Chirac, with whom he worked for 25 years, respected and admired Heydar Aliyev.

“It was under his presidency that he intensified French-Azerbaijani relations and took several initiatives to achieve a just and peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” said President of the Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in France.

Mancel noted that Heydar Aliyev’s outstanding personality means a lot in his affection for Azerbaijan.

“Called to power to recover the country in tragic circumstances, he managed to build modern Azerbaijan and ensure its independence. His charisma enabled him to gather people around him and to make Azerbaijan a recognized and respected state in the world,” said Mancel.

He recalled that France was the second country, after Turkey, to recognize Azerbaijan and to immediately send there in 1992 its first ambassador Jean Perrin, founder of the Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in France.

“When we look at an extraordinary fate of Heydar Aliyev, we understand the affection and gratitude of the Azerbaijani people for him, just like the affection and gratitude of the French people for Charles de Gaulle. He means to Azerbaijan what Charles de Gaulle meant to France,” Mancel noted.

---

