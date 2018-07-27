By Trend

Celebrities have stepped out on the red carpet in Zhara-2018 International Music Festival at Sea Breeze Resort in Baku.

Glukoza, Grigory Leps, COSMOS girls, Artik & Asti, Sogdiana, Ani Lorak, Sergey Lazarev, Gradusi, Emin Agalarov, Sergei Kozhevnikov, Lyubov Uspenskaya and others walked the red carpet.

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva is among honorary guests of Zhara-2018. Host of the festival presented Leyla Aliyeva as the Muse of Zhara.

The organizers of the festival are People`s Artist of Azerbaijan Emin Agalarov, Honored Artist of Russia Grigory Leps, founder of Russkoye Radio and Zolotoy Grammofon award Sergei Kozhevnikov.

