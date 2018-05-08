By Trend

Participants of the motor rally, which started in India to promote the International North-South Transport Corridor, were seen off from the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku to Russia on May 7 with the support of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF), the AAF said in a message.

The friendship motor rally started on April 28 and covers four countries - India, Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia. The cars belonging to India’s Kalinga Motors Sports Club are taking part in the motor rally. The participants of the motor rally made their way from India by sea to Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port. Having passed through the territory of Iran, the drivers entered Azerbaijan’s Astara city on May 5, and then from Lankaran city arrived in Baku.

Speaking at the seeing off ceremony in Baku, India’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Sanjay Rana said the International North-South Transport Corridor is a new route that will bring investments and development to the whole region. The ambassador expressed gratitude to the AAF for the role in the event’s organization.

Iran’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Javad Jahanghirzadeh noted the great importance of the International North-South Transport Corridor, which became a symbol of friendship among the countries and peoples, for the region. The ambassador stressed that this motor rally, carried out by young people, demonstrates that all countries want peace and tranquility in the region.

In turn, Russian Charge d’Affaires in Azerbaijan Oleg Murashev said the international transport corridor is important not only from the point of view of development of infrastructure and economy, but also for people’s diplomacy.

The diplomat said the coincidence of the motor rally with a number of significant events has a symbolic significance. Thus, this year marks the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and India, he said. Also, these days Azerbaijan celebrates the 95th birth anniversary of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, and May 9 is the Day of Victory over Fascism, he added.

In turn, director of the Heydar Aliyev Center, President of the AAF Anar Alakbarov said it is gratifying that this event coincided with other car rallies being held in Azerbaijan.

Alakbarov reminded that the 2018 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been recently held in Baku and kart racing competitions are planned in the near future.

He said that motorists organized this motor rally in order to emphasize the importance of the International North-South Transport Corridor, as well as to contribute to the development of interstate relations.

It was stressed that the project is of great significance for Azerbaijan, which has an important geographical position and is located on the international transport corridor, in terms of developing trade relations with neighboring countries.

The participants of the motor rally on May 6 got familiarized with the Ateshgah Fire Worshippers Temple, the Icherisheher Historical and Architectural Reserve and the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

The drivers, who were seen off from Baku on May 7, crossed the Samur border crossing point in the Gusar district and will head to Russia’s St. Petersburg.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz