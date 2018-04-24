Trend:

Safar Mehdiyev, who was appointed chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee by the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated April 23, 2018, was introduced to the committee’s staff by Assistant to the Azerbaijani President for Economic Issues Ali Asadov, the committee said in a message April 24.

Ali Asadov spoke about the life of Safar Mehdiyev, about the tasks set by the Azerbaijani president before the customs authorities for more efficient organization of customs’ operation in the country in accordance with modern standards, expressed confidence in the successful implementation of the instructions.

Mehdiyev expressed gratitude for the high confidence rendered to him by President Ilham Aliyev, and stressed that the president’s tasks and instructions for the customs authorities will be successfully implemented.

