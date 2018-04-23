Trend:
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has today signed an order making additions to the presidential decree dated April 21, 2018 "On the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan".
Under the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers' composition was expanded as follows:
Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources - Mukhtar Babayev
Minister of Sports and Youth - Azad Rahimov
Minister of Culture - Abulfas Garayev
Minister of Defense Industry - Yaver Jamalov
Minister of Healthcare - Ogtay Shiraliyev
Minister of Education - Jeyhun Bayramov
Chairman of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs - Hijran Huseynova
Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora - Fuad Muradov
Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Religious Organizations - Mubariz Gurbanli
Chairman of the State Customs Committee - Safar Mehdiyev
Chairman of the State Statistics Committee - Tahir Budagov
Chairman of the State Committee for Property Issues - Karam Hasanov
Chairman of the State Tourism Agency - Fuad Nagiyev
Chairman of the Food Safety Agency - Goshgar Tahmazli
Chairman of the State Migration Service - Vusal Huseynov
Chairman of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription - Arzu Rahimov
The order takes effect from the date of its signing.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz