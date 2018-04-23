Trend:

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has today signed an order making additions to the presidential decree dated April 21, 2018 "On the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

Under the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers' composition was expanded as follows:

Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources - Mukhtar Babayev

Minister of Sports and Youth - Azad Rahimov

Minister of Culture - Abulfas Garayev

Minister of Defense Industry - Yaver Jamalov

Minister of Healthcare - Ogtay Shiraliyev

Minister of Education - Jeyhun Bayramov

Chairman of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs - Hijran Huseynova

Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora - Fuad Muradov

Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Religious Organizations - Mubariz Gurbanli

Chairman of the State Customs Committee - Safar Mehdiyev

Chairman of the State Statistics Committee - Tahir Budagov

Chairman of the State Committee for Property Issues - Karam Hasanov

Chairman of the State Tourism Agency - Fuad Nagiyev

Chairman of the Food Safety Agency - Goshgar Tahmazli

Chairman of the State Migration Service - Vusal Huseynov

Chairman of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription - Arzu Rahimov

The order takes effect from the date of its signing.

---

