By Trend

Azerbaijan will continue the policy of isolating Armenia from all regional projects, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev during his inauguration ceremony on April 18.

"We have been active in international organizations over the past 15 years and will continue to be active. International organizations support Azerbaijan's position; particularly, international organizations support our fair position on settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. It is enough to say that over the past 15 years, many of the most influential international organizations have accepted our proposal on the conflict and adopted very important resolutions. There it is indicated that the conflict should be resolved within the territorial integrity of our country," he said.

President Aliyev reminded that the UN General Assembly, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the European Parliament, the Economic Cooperation Organization, GUAM and other organizations have adopted resolutions supporting Azerbaijan's position on the conflict.

"In the past, the UN Security Council and the OSCE adopted resolutions that create a legal framework for settlement of the conflict," he added.

President Aliyev stressed that Azerbaijan has been able to fully secure the support of international organizations in issue of settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"We have exposed the occupation policy of Armenia. We have achieved Armenia's isolation from all regional projects today. The resolutions of the UN Security Council are the main and legal basis for settlement of the conflict. We have been able to prove to the world that we are right. Although campaigns are carried out against us, Armenian lobby organizations carry out campaigns against us. However, these campaigns have failed to affect the decisions of international organizations. We have achieved political and diplomatic success. No one recognizes the so-called Nagorno-Karabakh and I am sure that no one will recognize it. The so-called referendum held there was condemned by our neighbors and international organizations," he said.

President Aliyev further reminded that Nagorno-Karabakh is the historical land of Azerbaijan.

"There is a legal base. We have strengthened this base over the past 15 years. Over the past 15 years, we have been able to convey the truth about the conflict to the world community. Books were written, maps, ancient maps were presented and exhibitions were held. Over 10 countries recognize the Khojaly massacre as genocide. Our diplomatic and political success is yielding its results," he said.

The president said that today Armenia has turned into a deadlock country.

"We do not hide that thanks to our efforts we have isolated Armenia from all regional projects, and this policy is yielding its results. We will further continue this policy and I am sure that we will achieve what we want. The Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be resolved solely within the territorial integrity of our country. There is no other way. Azerbaijan will never allow establishment of the second fictitious Armenian state in our territory," he said.

President Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan informs the world community and public that not only Nagorno-Karabakh, but also the modern Armenia is the historical land of Azerbaijan.

"We convey it to the world community not with word alone, but with proofs. Scientific works are written, archives are studied and historical books are written. There is enough historical evidence to prove that. In the early 19th century, 80 percent of population of the Irevan Khanate was Azerbaijanis. We have been subjected to several deportations. We must convey all this, and we do convey, and this is yielding results," he said.

"Our principled position on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is supported by the Azerbaijani people. We will not refuse from this policy, we will isolate the occupant from all work, regional affairs also in the years to come, and expose them. In the coming years, our power will grow, because big initiatives and projects being realized today will increase our strength," President Aliyev said.

