Trend:

President Ilham Aliyev has appealed to the nation to express his gratitude to the people of Azerbaijan for the confidence demonstrated in him.

“Azerbaijani people have again demonstrated great confidence in me and I would like to express gratitude to my native people for this confidence and this great support,” said President Aliyev in his appeal.

“I always feel the support of Azerbaijani people. This support gives me strength. This support is the main condition for our development. The unity of people and government is the main factor of our development in Azerbaijan,” said the head of state.

Ilham Aliyev noted that in this election, the Azerbaijani people voted for stability, security, development and progress and appraised the work done over the last 15 years.

“We have achieved all this success together with you. The unity of people and government, our expedient policy have today turned Azerbaijan into a strong country,” added Ilham Aliyev.

Story still developing