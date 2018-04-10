By Trend

Head of the State Protocol Department at the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Parvin Mirzazade has received the Charge d'Affaires of Croatia in Azerbaijan Refik Sabanovic, the Foreign Ministry said in a message on April 10.

Sabanovic handed over to Mirzazade a note by the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia informing about creation of the Embassy of Croatia in Baku.

To date, Croatia's accredited embassy in Azerbaijan has been operating on a non-resident basis and Croatia has been represented by a temporary office.

Mirzazade said that raising the diplomatic representation of Croatia in Azerbaijan to the embassy level will give impetus to further expansion and promotion of cooperation and friendship between the two countries.

