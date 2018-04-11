By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Zoo will open its doors for guests with new animals after the major reconstruction work. One pair of Dagestan tours, three pheasants, three mandarins, a carpet python were brought to Baku from Moscow Zoo

The director of Baku Zoo Azer Huseynov said that a major reconstruction work is carrying out in zoo.

Huseynov stressed that if there's additional room after reconstruction, new animals may arrive in Baku Zoo.

Meanwhile, being members of the Eurasian regional association of zoos and aquariums, Baku Zoo signed a contract with foreign zoos.

Under an agreement signed with Tashkent Zoo, a lama, a maned sheep, a pink pelican, a crow and large eagle-owl were brought to the Zoo.

After the reconstruction Baku Zoo's territory will double in size - up to 4.25 hectares. The conditions will be improved and will be close to animals' natural habitat.

The Baku Zoo was first opened in 1928. A number of zoos were then opened in the different parts of the city in the search of the ideal location.It has a lot to offer tourists taking them through some of the most distinctive global wildlife habitats in the world. The zoo keeps both animals living in Azerbaijan and those that not indigenous to the country.

So far, the Zoo has been a home to over 1,200 species of mammals, birds and reptiles, providing exciting wildlife experiences to visitors for over 80 years.

