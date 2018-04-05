By Trend

The newly published book Protection of Women’s Rights: International and National Aspects is a comprehensive resource for lawyers, gender experts, scientific researchers, and media working in the field of women’s rights and as a teaching aid in the Baku State University Faculty of Law.

Its publication was funded by United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and developed in partnership with the State Committee for Family, Women and Children’s Affairs; Baku State University; and the Constitution Research Foundation. The book contains chapters on state policy and legislation on women’s rights, a comparison of international and national standards, and mechanisms for the protection of women’s rights. The book also features specific case studies demonstrating how the law has been applied in Azerbaijan to protect women’s rights.

In her remarks at an event today celebrating the publication, USAID Mission Director in Azerbaijan Mikaela Meredith spoke about the need to inform women about their rights: “Awareness of rights is one of the tools that empower women and girls to be full participants in society and enable them to use their talents to participate in important political decision-making processes and improve their communities.”

The Chairwoman of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children’s Affairs Ms. Hijran Huseynova also gave remarks at the event. Ms. Huseynova was one of the authors of the book and an important advocate for its publication.

USAID provided funding for the book through its Women’s Participation Program, implemented by Counterpart International. The promotion of women’s empowerment and gender equality is a global priority for USAID and the U.S. government.

USAID has gender programs in more than 80 countries. In Azerbaijan, USAID promotes women’s empowerment by increasing women’s participation in the economy and decision-making processes and combating gender-based violence and human trafficking.

---

