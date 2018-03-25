By Trend

Turkmen citizens in Baku are actively voting in the elections of Mejlis (parliament) members, members of the Khalk Maslakhaty and the Gengesh, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Azerbaijan told Trend March 25.

Today, on March 25, 2018 in Baku, at the Embassy of Turkmenistan, polling station No. 1 was opened for the voting of Turkmen citizens temporarily and permanently residing in Azerbaijan.

Voting began at 07:00 and will last until 19:00 Baku time.

As of 11:00, more than 60 percent of voters took part in the elections.

All conditions meeting international standards have been created at the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Azerbaijan, so that all citizens of Turkmenistan have free voting rights.