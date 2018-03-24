By Trend:

Azerbaijani state fully supports local producers and exporters, Chairman of Fruit and Vegetable Producers and Exporters Association Bashir Guliyev told Trend.

"We are in close contact with entrepreneurs on this issue, and I can say all state structures in Azerbaijan are trying to support producers and exporters of fruit and vegetables as much as possible," he said.

Guliyev said that today all necessary conditions have been created for manufacturers and exporters, and they have no complaints.

Presently, the government is implementing various measures for development of entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan. The government provides privileges to business, modernizes legislation, and carries out large-scale reforms.

Industrial parks and quarters, agro-parks and high-tech parks are operating in the country. Their residents are exempt from various taxes and duties for seven years, and they also have access to all the necessary infrastructure for their operation.

In addition, local entrepreneurs can also take advantage of mechanisms to encourage exports and investments. In the first case, the government returns part of the cost of products exported and in the second case the government provides various tax and customs benefits.

To support local producers, the government also organizes export missions, helps entrepreneurs to participate in exhibitions in foreign countries and implements other measures.

According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, fruit and vegetable exports hit $58.4 million in January-February 2018, almost 51 percent more than in the same period last year.

In 2017, Azerbaijani exporters exported fruits and vegetables worth $502.8 million.

