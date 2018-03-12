By Trend

Large-scale exercises with the participation of various military branches, formations and military units of Azerbaijani Army started on March 12

The troops, command posts, combat, and reserve units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces that have been put on alert are moving to the operational areas in accordance with the large-scale exercises plan, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message on March 12.

The troops carry out actions under the terms of current stage of the exercises.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz