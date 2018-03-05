By Kamila Aliyeva

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Morocco Nasser Bourita who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan held several meetings in Baku on March 5.

He also held a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov during which a number of agreement were signed.

The two ministers signed the “Convention between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco for the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income”, “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco on cooperation in the field of security and combating crime”, “Protocol of Intent between Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and the Moroccan National Railways” and the “Protocol of Intent between Azerbaijan State Marine Academy and the Higher Institute of Maritime Studies of Morocco.

Addressing the joint press conference which followed the meeting, Bourita noted that the relations with Azerbaijan are based on solidarity and mutual support.

He went on to say that said that relations between Azerbaijan and Morocco will develop not only at the diplomatic level, but also through active economic cooperation.

“My colleague and I have discussed a number of very important tasks, and I am happy to report that our views on their solutions converge. Economic cooperation between our countries should be as strong as the political one. In the near future, proposals will be prepared on cooperation between the business circles of Azerbaijan and Morocco,” he said.

The minister also added that the countries have a great investment potential, which will become one of the key aspects of bilateral cooperation.

Bourita stressed that Morocco supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, which has faced aggression and non-compliance with internationally recognized resolutions.

“We consider it extremely important to observe the principle of territorial integrity and we support the efforts of fraternal Azerbaijan for a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” he said.

Mammadyarov, in turn, informed that the cooperation in the fields of agriculture and energy was discussed.

He also noted the need for cooperation of the two countries’ private sectors.

Mammadyarov added that Morocco and Azerbaijan render each other great support as part of cooperation in international organizations.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Morocco were established in December 1992.

According to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, trade turnover with Morocco amounted to about $3.9 million in 2017.

