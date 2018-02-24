By Trend:

Ukraine-Azerbaijan-Turkey trilateral cooperation format will contribute to further strengthening of relations among the countries, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry told Trend Feb. 24.

Ukraine has traditional friendly relations with Azerbaijan and Turkey, and both countries are strategic partners of Ukraine, according to the ministry.

“The Ukraine-Azerbaijan-Turkey trilateral cooperation format will become a platform that will allow to develop mutually beneficial projects similar to those being successfully implemented by Azerbaijan and Turkey in other trilateral cooperation formats,” the ministry noted.

Earlier, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Ukraine Azer Khudiyev said that the first political consultations regarding the creation of Ukraine-Azerbaijan-Turkey format will be held in Baku on March 6.

Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with Ukraine amounted to approximately $810 million in 2017, almost $460 million of which accounted for imports of Ukrainian products, according to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

This is while Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with Turkey for the reporting period amounted to $2.64 billion, $1.4 billion of which accounted for exports of Azerbaijani products. Turkey is the second biggest trade partner of Azerbaijan.

