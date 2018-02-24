By Trend:

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan, Tajik ambassador to Azerbaijan Rustam Soli said at an event held on occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Tajik Armed Forces in Baku on Feb.24.

The ambassador noted that Rahmon is expected to visit Azerbaijan this year.

"Preparations for the visit of the president are underway. This visit will open a new page in the Azerbaijani-Tajik relations," he noted.

However, the diplomat did not disclose the exact date of the visit.

The legal framework between the two countries exceeds 35 documents.

Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with Tajikistan amounted to approximately $2.04 million in 2017, almost $47,400 of which accounted for imports of Tajik products, according to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan is interested in exporting agricultural products to Tajikistan, organizing export delegations of Azerbaijani businessmen, as well as participation of Azerbaijani companies in the projects in Tajikistan to expand economic cooperation between the two countries.

Tajikistan, in turn, expresses interest in the supply of goods to international markets through the Caspian Sea, creation of joint ventures in the sphere of processing agricultural products, cooperation in the field of tourism.

In order to develop bilateral relations, including in the sphere of tourism, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan are discussing the restoration of the Dushanbe-Baku direct flight.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz