U.S. Ambassador Robert F. Cekuta and Head of the Kurdemir District Executive Authority Jeyhun Jafarov opened the Kurdemir Career Day Feb.13. Forty young people from the Kurdemir and Fizuli IDP communities, as well as Ministry of Culture representatives participated.

Ambassador Cekuta met with the young Career Day participants to learn about their aspirations and offer ideas and resources for building a strong future. U.S. Embassy staff and the Kurdemir American Corner introduced students to the latest technology tools that are part of the Embassy’s Maker Space, such as 3D printers and robotics. They also offered students presentations about career development resources and U.S. exchange and education opportunities.

In his remarks, Ambassador Cekuta highlighted the United States’ long-standing commitment to Azerbaijan’s IDP community as part of the overall U.S. effort to help Azerbaijanis create new opportunities and strong future careers. The United States has provided over $1.3 billion in assistance to Azerbaijan since 1991, including $125 million to internally displaced Azerbaijanis.

The American Corner Program, which includes a flagship Baku American Center at the Azerbaijan University of Languages and regional American Corners in Kurdemir, Ganja, Salyan and Khachmaz, is an excellent resource for Azerbaijanis to improve their English, access information about the United States, learn more about educational or exchange opportunities, or participate in innovative high-tech projects at the Maker Space. The Corners offer lectures, conversation clubs, and a variety of other activities, as well as free internet and computer access for everyone in the community.

For more information about the Kurdemir American Center, please visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/kurdemirac or contact the U.S. Embassy’s Information Center at 488 3300, x3617.

